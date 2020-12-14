A donation made by the Duchess of Sussex has been a "lifesaver" for users of a community kitchen in Nottingham, the charity has said.

The charity received a £10,000 donation from Meghan, half of which went to its Salaam Shalom Kitchen and has been used to cope with an increase in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The joint Muslim and Jewish kitchen, which is thought to be one of the only charities of its kind in the UK, can serve up to 170 free meals in Hyson Green each week - up from about 70 a week before the pandemic.

"The Duchess's contribution has been a lifesaver for many, many people," charity trustee Bilal Hussain said.

"Those funds have allowed us to deal with the constant increase and for that we're massively grateful."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

