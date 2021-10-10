'Why drilling holes in fences can save hedgehogs'

A woman has encouraged her neighbours to drill holes in their garden fences to create a "hedgehog highway" she hopes will save the creatures from extinction.

Jennifer Manning-Ohren, from Keyworth in Nottinghamshire, believes the concrete-based fencing used on new housing estates acts as a barrier to wildlife.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.