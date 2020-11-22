An actor from Nottingham has written and performed in her own play about her experiences of being diagnosed with cancer.

Phoebe Frances Brown is 28 and was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour in 2018.

Despite going through surgery and chemotherapy Phoebe has continued her career on stage and has written all about it in her one-woman show, The Glad Game.

"Once this happened, I was like, 'I have to make sense of this somehow', and I've made sense of it by writing," she said.

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

