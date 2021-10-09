'Why drilling holes in fences can save hedgehogs'

A woman has encouraged her neighbours to drill holes in their garden fences to create a "hedgehog highway" she hopes will save the creatures from extinction.

Jennifer Manning-Ohren, from Keyworth in Nottinghamshire, believes the concrete-based fencing used on new housing estates acts as a barrier to wildlife.

"Where we've made new gaps, we can see [hedgehogs] using them straight away," she said.

"There was one gap we made that was used that same night within three hours of creating it."

Miss Manning-Ohren believes the species are at risk if communities do not take steps to protect their wildlife.

"We need everyone to do something," she said. "I've responded to the call to action to do it locally."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

