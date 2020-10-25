A young female rapper is hosting a series of workshops to help other young women get into the music industry.

Jaya Gordon-Moore, from the Fearless Youth Association, a not-for-profit organisation in Nottingham that aims to support young people, said: "It is hard if you don't have the network so I'm trying to bring these women together to create a network."

The project involves sessions on writing and producing music, with mentors including spoken word artist the Plentiful Poet, aka Michaela Spencer.

She said: "Performance side is when the magic starts to happen.

"When you start to find your confidence and your craft... you're like 'This is me!'"

Video journalist: Elise Chamberlain

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.