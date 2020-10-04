A family of ducks needed to be ushered out of a university library after waddling their way in.

The mother and her ducklings were "totally calm and unflustered" as they wandered around the atrium of the University of Nottingham's George Green Library.

The unexpected visitors made their way in through an open door in July but the footage has just been made available by the university.

"You often come across ducks in seemingly odd places around campus, but that was definitely the oddest place I've seen them," library communications officer Stuart Warren said.

