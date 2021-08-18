'I make art out of discarded face masks'

A man who creates artwork out of discarded face masks said he has become "addicted" to litter picking. After five years working at a brewery, Thomas Yates, 45, from Nottingham, was made redundant at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and uses the extra time clearing the streets. He has collected more than 2,800 abandoned face masks while out running and cycling and posts them on social media where he had attracted hundreds of followers.

