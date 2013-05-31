Dozens of football supporters have posed for portraits to help others feel welcome at matches.

Nottingham Forest fans are among the first in the country to take part in My City, My Shirt - a nationwide project run by the Football Supporters' Association (FSA), together with Kick It Out, to celebrate the diversity of clubs' supporters.

"It's to sort of shine a spotlight on communities in the city [of Nottingham] that don't feel a connection with the football club," said Harpreet Robertson, of the FSA.

"It's to show that, actually, there's a wide, diverse range of fans that do support Forest and you could be one of them."

Supporter Bal Cheema added: "[It] doesn't matter what background you come from, what job you've got, you just get together and watch the game, have a laugh and then have a cry about it sometimes.

"But it's wonderful being together."

