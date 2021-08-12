A student celebrated with his mum after he achieved better results than he expected.

Jonny, 16, who has cerebral palsy, attained seven grade 4s in his GCSEs.

The South Nottinghamshire Academy pupil waited to open his results so his mum Katie could enjoy the moment as well.

"It's been difficult keeping on top of everything but I'm so happy right now," he said.

Katie said she could "burst with pride".

