'I make art out of discarded face masks'

A man who creates artwork out of discarded face masks said he has become "addicted" to litter picking.

After five years working at a brewery, Thomas Yates, 45, from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, was made redundant at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and uses the extra time clearing the streets.

He has collected more than 2,800 abandoned face masks while out running and cycling and posts his creations on social media, where he has attracted hundreds of followers.

"I have questioned myself, 'Why am I making art out of litter? And then when you see the end results, I think they're quite good," he said.

A spokesman for Rushcliffe Borough Council said: "We would like to thank Thomas for his excellent work and all the many volunteers who already litter pick in their local communities regularly and help keep our streets, parks and open spaces even tidier."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.