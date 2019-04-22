‘Parkinson’s doesn't stop me playing tennis’

A man who has been diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 33 has said playing tennis again has helped alleviate his symptoms.

Andy Wright, who was also a coach in Nottingham where he lives, stopped playing tennis for six years as his symptoms got worse.

Mr Wright is now advocating sport for other people with the condition as he said it helps to build resilience.

The Parkinson's Foundation said: "For people with Parkinson's disease, exercise is more than healthy - it is a vital component to maintaining balance, mobility and activities of daily living.

"Exercise and physical activity can improve many Parkinson's disease symptoms. These benefits are supported by research."

