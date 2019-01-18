'Walking to space was the best day of my life'
A nine-year-old with a rare genetic condition which causes his joints to dislocate has walked the distance between Earth's atmosphere and the boundary of space.
Tim, who has hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and autism, walked 62 miles (100km) around his hometown of Tuxford, Nottinghamshire, over six weeks to raise money for charity Newlife.
The charity provided him with a "life-changing" sleeping pod to keep him safe at night after his old bed became unsuitable.
"He only sleeps for about three to four hours a night," Tim's mum, Laura, said.
"He's very sensory-driven so he would eat anything he could get his hands on, whether that was edible or not and let himself out of the door and go for a walk up the street."
Tim received a message of support from his hero astronaut Tim Peake which he said was "amazing".
