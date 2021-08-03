Friends and family of Emily Campbell celebrated the moment she made history by becoming the first British female weightlifter to win an Olympic medal.

The 27-year-old lifted a total of 283kg to secure silver, while China's Li Wenwen won gold with a new Olympic record of 320kg.

Supporters gathered to watch the occasion in her parents' garden in Bulwell, Nottingham.

"I know how hard she's worked for this. She's sacrificed so, so much and I think you could just see how much it meant to her," Emily's sister Kelsie Campbell said.

