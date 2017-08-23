Family of pigs safe after mum escapes farm

An animal lover who found an escaped pig and her piglets says she is relieved to see them safe and happy.

Anna Aston was walking her dog in woodland near Ollerton in Nottinghamshire when she came across Matilda and her family.

Following a campaign, the farm Matilda escaped from agreed to hand the pigs over to Brinsley Animal Rescue.

Mrs Aston, who has visited the pigs at the rescue centre, said: "It's so lovely knowing that they're safe now."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.