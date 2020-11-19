Boots is giving bodycams and panic alarms to its shop floor staff to deal with abusive and violent customers.

The managing director of the Nottingham-based pharmacy chain, Seb James, said aggression towards staff was "getting worse".

It comes as the leaders of 100 brands, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Ikea and Aldi, signed an open letter calling for greater legal protection for retail workers.

The government said courts should be increasing sentences for such assaults.

