'I feel that perhaps my baby saved my life'

A mum has said she feels her newborn son has saved her life, after doctors told her she had a large brain tumour shortly after she gave birth.

Hayley Ford, a nurse in Nottingham, was given the diagnosis when her son, Ellis, was only five weeks old.

Last week she learned the tumour - which doctors believe had been growing for five to 10 years - was not cancerous.

During Ms Ford's treatment, her friend shaved her head in support of the hospital and the mental health charity Mind.

Ms Ford said that, potentially, pregnancy hormones could have exacerbated the tumour.

"I kind of have this overwhelming kind of feeling that perhaps he saved my life," she added.

Reporter: Caroline Lowbridge

Filming: Darren Harper

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.