A castle famous for its associations with the Robin Hood legend is due to reopen after a £30m restoration.

Nottingham Castle has been closed for almost three years and its reopening was delayed due to the pandemic.

An exhibition and play area based on the story of the famous outlaw form part of the redevelopment, as well as a new visitor centre, new galleries and improved access to the caves beneath the castle.

Debbie Beardall, director of commercial & customer services at Nottingham Castle, said much of the £30m had been spent on restoring the building.

It is due to open on 21 June.

