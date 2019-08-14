A team of volunteers is hoping a "tiny forest" planted at a community farm will make a big difference to the environment.

Rachel Richards designed the Miyawaki-style forest, inspired by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, which has been planted at the farm in Screveton, Nottinghamshire.

"Akira Miyawaki found trees naturally grew much faster if planted closer together than ones that were planted and spaced out on soil that had been cleared," she said.

"The reason why I decided to design a forest like this was because it absorbs 30 times as much carbon as a normal forest because it's so densely planted."

