This is the moment a rare golden oriole was released back into the wild after being saved by a wildlife rescue group.

The female bird was found too weak to fly at a school in Melton Mowbray before being taken to Feline and Wildlife Rescue (FAW) in Nottingham.

Specialists spent several days feeding her up with insects and fruits before she was strong enough to be released from a secret location.

The birds, currently migrating from Africa to Europe, are rarely seen in the UK.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.