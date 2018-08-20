Covid: 'The only holiday we've had is a trip to Tesco'
Passengers have expressed their delight at setting off on their first coach trip in a year.
Coach company Skills Holidays began running overnight breaks on Monday, as restrictions eased, with trips from Nottingham to Paignton, in Devon, and Norfolk.
Passenger Anthony Smith said: "We've been locked down for a year now and you can't just stop in the house all the while."
