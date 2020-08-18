A woman has captured the moment a funnel cloud formed in Nottinghamshire.

Clare Stocks spotted the weather phenomenon from the village of East Drayton on Wednesday.

The cone-shaped clouds form when "a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets, making a region of intense low pressure visible," according to the Met Office.

Funnel clouds become tornadoes if they reach the ground, or waterspouts if they make contact with a body of water.

Ms Stocks said the footage caused "quite a stir" when she posted it on a Facebook community page.

This video has no sound.

