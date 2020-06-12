Tens of thousands of people live-streamed the moment a peregrine falcon chick hatched on top of a city centre building.

The goings-on inside a nest on a Nottingham Trent University building have attracted large audiences online, with the webcam receiving almost one million views this season.

The man-made nest, which was one of the first of its kind, was built 20 years ago to help maintain numbers of the protected species.

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said the number of people watching the webcam had been boosted by "extraordinary developments within the nest in recent weeks".

It is hoped the chick will become the 40th to fly from the nest.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.