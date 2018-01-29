'There's a hoarder in every family'

A man has described one of the UK's only hoarding charities as "the unseen heroes of our society" after it helped to clear his home and gave him support.

Nigel said he struggled with illness and depression and over time his property became neglected.

Nottinghamshire charity Jigsaw, which specialises in helping hoarders, offered him the chance to attend weekly support groups and secured accommodation for him.

"My life has changed and I've had so much support," said Nigel, who hopes to become a volunteer for the charity.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

