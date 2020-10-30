An army of volunteer litter pickers has been helping to keep a city's green spaces tidy after they were left strewn with litter following parties in breach of Covid rules last month.

The Nottingham helpers - known as Clean Champions - helped to tidy the city's Forest Recreation Ground, which was left covered with rubbish after the illegal gatherings.

Volunteer Vicky Martin said: "You drive around, you walk to school, you just see litter and I felt myself getting quite cross about it.

"It's great to have something we can do to make the place better."

