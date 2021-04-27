A woman who is believed to be the UK’s first hijab-wearing active firefighter has said the job still gets stereotyped.

Uroosa Arshid, 27, from Aspley, Nottingham, said: “A lot of people do still stereotype firefighters, so when they see people like me they are very shocked and confused.”

