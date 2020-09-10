Cyclists and pedestrians have said they have struggled to navigate temporary steps near a canal.

The structure has been put up on London Road, in Nottingham, while development work takes place in the area.

Cyclist Liz Bentley was filmed by a friend as she tried to get her bike up the steps.

Her husband Julian described the steps as "terrifyingly steep".

Developers Conygar said the steps met safety standards but they were aware of the concerns and were working on a solution.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.