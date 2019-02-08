A man can be seen swiping the legs from underneath an elderly customer at a supermarket in footage released by police.

It shows the man collecting a basket before being kicked from behind by a man wearing a grey hoodie.

The attacker is seen leaving the shop less than a minute later.

Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for information over the "horrifying" incident that took place at 14:40 BST on 29 March at Morrisons in Eastwood.

PCSO Peter Keeley said: "The elderly man was simply going about his food shop and to have this happen to him is absolutely unacceptable."

The force has not revealed the victim's age or the extent of his injuries.

