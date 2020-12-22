A couple have been reunited in a care home after medical treatment meant they had to spend months apart.

Gordon and Mary Davis, both 89, had been separated after he fell ill, but when a room became available at Baily House Care Home in Mansfield they were finally brought back together.

A video of the reunion was posted on the home's Facebook page with the caption: "Our lovely Mary has had a real surprise today... her beloved husband Gordon has come to live here at Baily House with her, after not seeing each other for several months, it was certainly a very emotional reunion."

It has received nearly four million views on the social media platform.

Mrs Davis added: "It was wonderful to finally see him, I cried buckets."

Since Monday care home residents in England have been allowed two regular visitors indoors as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.