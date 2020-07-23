A woman with learning disabilities and her family have spoken of their relief at being prioritised in the coronavirus vaccination programme.

Helen Illsley, who was born with brain damage, said she hoped to see her boyfriend, go shopping and go on holiday, after having the vaccination at a Nottingham clinic which has been tailored to put people with learning disabilities at ease.

The family praised DJ Jo Whiley, who campaigned for people with learning disabilities to be prioritised in the vaccine rollout.

Ms Illsley's mum Sarah said: "We campaigned long and hard for learning disabled people to be prioritised and it was a great relief when Jo Whiley came on board and really swung the change."

