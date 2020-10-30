Crowds were filmed apparently ignoring social distancing rules at a Nottingham park on Wednesday night.

Rubbish was left scattered across the Forest Recreation Ground in scenes described as "Groundhog Day" after large groups were seen partying.

It followed "appalling scenes" earlier in the week which prompted the closure of two other city parks: The Arboretum and Lenton Recreation Ground.

The government has warned the public "don't blow it" after thousands across England gathered to enjoy the weather in outdoor spaces following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Since Monday, two households or groups of up to six people have been allowed to meet outdoors.

