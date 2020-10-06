Footage from a large fire at a gas substation in Nottinghamshire has been released.

About 100 properties were evacuated after police and firefighters arrived at the scene in Pit Lane, Trowell, at about 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the residents had been moved as a precaution and have since been allowed to return home.

Gas infrastructure firm Cadent said it believed the problem centred on a valve but there was no risk of an explosion.

An investigation into the blaze is under way and no injuries were reported.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.