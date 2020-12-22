Drone footage has been released after seven police officers were injured while breaking up a house party.

Bottles were thrown at officers and a police dog as they tried to disperse the gathering at an address in Mapperley, Nottingham, police said.

The footage released by Nottinghamshire Police showed a stream of people sprinting away from the property in Woodborough Road just after midnight on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 26 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker.

The 26-year-old was also held on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

Another 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink.

Police also issued 10 £800 fines to people for breaching Covid-19 regulations related to the illegal gathering.

