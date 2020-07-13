A mother and son have both been offered a place on the same university course.

Manal Rawaeh applied to study for a biomedical science degree at Nottingham Trent University, alongside her 17-year-old son, Bilal.

After fleeing a war in Syria four years ago, which created millions of refugees, the family were invited here by the British government as part of a resettlement scheme.

Manal, who lives in Nottinghamshire, was a lab technician in Syria, before the bombing began.

Her son said: "I was excited for her as well, but at the same time I want to run away and choose a different university."

They both hope to have careers in the health service in the future.

