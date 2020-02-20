Footage has been released showing the moment a 77-year-old woman tried to fight off a robber using her crutches.

The woman was walking along Guildhall Street, Newark, when 31-year-old Jason Sheldon approached her on a bicycle and grabbed her handbag.

The victim used her crutches to try and fend him off but Sheldon took her bag which contained her house keys, a rain jacket and a small bag with loose change inside, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Minutes later, police said Sheldon targeted a man who had used a cash machine and repeatedly punched him in the head outside his home.

Sheldon, of Church Lane, Newark, was found guilty of robbery and attempted robbery following the attacks on 28 February 2020. He was jailed for six years at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

Det Con John Wilson said: "I'd like to commend the bravery shown by both victims, not only during these appalling crimes but also during our investigations into them."

