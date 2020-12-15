A figure skater has been improvising during lockdown by practising his routines in a city centre.

Hanyu Wong, 25, uses specially-designed roller skates to hone his technique in Nottingham's Old Market Square.

The student usually practises at the city's National Ice Centre but the venue is currently only open for "elite sport activities".

Mr Wong said skating in the square allowed him to train while keeping a safe distance from others.

"The floor is very smooth, so when I fall it doesn't give me a bruise or anything," he added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.