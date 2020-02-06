The sister of a woman who took a fatal overdose after her benefit payments were cut has described her as "a treasure to know".

Philippa Day, 27, was found collapsed at her Nottingham home and died in October 2019.

Nottingham Coroner's Court heard the way Miss Day's benefits claim was dealt with was the "predominant factor" in her overdose.

Her sister, Imogen Day, said: "She was a treasure to know and it was the best relationship of my life.

"She couldn't provide for her son, she couldn't provide for herself and it destroyed her as a human being."

