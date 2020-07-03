Footballers have been paying tribute to paramedic Tony Chadbourne, who has died with Covid-19.

The lifelong Forest fan known as Chad, died with the virus just before Christmas.

His life was celebrated by Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night before their game against Middlesbrough, with the players wearing warm-up t-shirts featuring Mr Chadbourne's picture.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said Mr Chadbourne is their only paramedic - and staff member - known to have died with Covid-19.

