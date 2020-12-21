Thousands of families who thought they would have to miss out on a traditional festival pantomime due to coronavirus restrictions have discovered "oh yes, they can" watch one after all.

The Horrible Histories' drive-in Christmas production is touring the country, with the performance beamed from a huge screen to an audience of about 300 cars at each show.

Families are encouraged to participate in the onstage antics by honking their horns, flashing their lights and turning on their wipers.

Actor Neal Foster said that when he walked on to the stage at Newark Showground in Nottinghamshire, it felt "weird but wonderful" to be performing to an audience of vehicles.

Guy Robinson, chief executive of Coalition Agency, which put on the tour, said it lost about two million pounds' worth of shows when the first coronavirus lockdown came into force.

He said Christmas pantomimes were "such a massive English tradition". "It's so great to be able to keep that tradition going, even if it's in a slightly different format," he said.

The show runs until early January.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.