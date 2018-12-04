A boy whose dog was killed in a crash which left him seriously injured has been surprised with a new pet.

Dan Moncaster was "left for dead" after he was hit by a drug-driver as he walked his whippet Nico on Carnarvon Place, Bingham, on 22 September.

Championship show judge Roma Wright-Smith decided to give Dan a whippet puppy after hearing about the crash.

Driver Andrew Pittman, 38, was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court in November.

