A street dancer has explained how being on the autistic spectrum has enhanced his ability to dance.

Jamal Sterrett, 24, from St Ann's in Nottingham, performs a style known as bruk up, which originates from Jamaica.

"Dancing, kind of, gave me a character or a persona that I could get lost in," he said.

"It's like no other feeling in the world."

Tom Purser, head of campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said: "We know lots of autistic people who are incredibly creative and have a deep love of dance, acting, music or painting."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

