Pupils have said they were "amazed" to find their primary school transformed into a Christmas grotto as a surprise.

Staff and a team of decorators at Welbeck Primary School, in Nottingham, stayed late to create an in-house North Pole and grotto.

Headteacher Rebecca Gittins said: "It's been a hard year for everybody so we just thought we needed to make a memory for them."

