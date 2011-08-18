Traditionally, the students will mark the end of term with celebrations.

But first-year medical student Imogen Hullis finished hers by getting a Covid test.

The University of Nottingham undergraduate was forced to isolate after testing positive for the virus in October.

She said she felt "apprehensive" as she went for her second test to find out whether she could spend Christmas with her family.

Ms Hullis said she was "thrilled" to be able to go home and she was looking forward to seeing her family and her dog.

