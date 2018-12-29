Birdwatchers have flocked to see large murmurations of starlings.

The natural phenomenon was spotted at Langford Lowfields and Netherfield Lagoons in Nottinghamshire over the weekend.

Thousands of starlings perform the “mass aerial stunt” to protect themselves from predators, to keep warm at night and to “exchange information, such as good feeding areas,” according to the RSPB.

Mark Glover, chair of the Gedling Conservation Trust, said: “This is a really fantastic opportunity to see this incredible, seasonal display.

“Visitors [to Netherfield Lagoons] are welcome but must observe Covid safety guidelines and dogs must be kept on leads.”

