‘I lost eight pregnancies in nine years’

A woman who experienced post-traumatic stress disorder after losing eight pregnancies in nine years wants to help other bereaved families.

Charlotte Kingsbury, from Lambley, Nottinghamshire, underwent years of fertility treatment and gave birth to 20-week-old Ansel in the summer but said she remains conscious that so many parents do not experience that happiness.

Charlotte, who works as a HR project officer at the University of Nottingham, has raised money for The Zephyr's centre at Nottingham City Hospital, which supports families through pregnancy loss or the death of a baby or child.

She said she wanted to help other mums access the same level of support.

If you are affected by pregnancy related issues, help and support is available on the BBC Action Line page.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

