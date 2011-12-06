An astronomy student has managed to capture footage of Mars rotating.

Using a telescope and a DSLR camera, Joel Miller filmed the red planet for three hours from his back garden near Bicester, Oxfordshire.

Mr Miller then selected the best 75% of frames and processed them using computer software.

The 25-year-old, who is studying a PhD in astronomy at the University of Nottingham, said he was "absolutely blown away" with the results.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.