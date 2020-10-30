Nottinghamshire tier 3: Crowds gather ahead of new restrictions
Footage has been released of crowds gathering in Nottingham city centre on Thursday just after 10pm, ahead of the city going into tier three restrictions.
The city moved into the top tier of Covid-19 restrictions at midnight after an overall rise in infection rates.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
- Published
- 46 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Nottingham