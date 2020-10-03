A primary school has created its own version of a city funfair after pupils were disappointed to find it had been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Nottingham's annual Goose Fair, which typically attracts 420,000 visitors, was meant to take place this week.

To spare pupils' disappointment, staff at Pinewood Infant School, in Arnold, decided to create their own version of the event for children to enjoy in their class bubbles.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.