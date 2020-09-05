A manager at a coach company has cried "tears of joy" at the prospect of services running again for the first time since March.

Simon Read, transport manager at Nottinghamshire's Marshalls, said: "I'm over the moon that we've managed to survive the last five months. The drivers and staff - they mean the world to all of us."

The company was due to resume its full quota of school bus services this week, following the coronavirus lockdown, and also embarked on its first organised excursion, taking travellers on a day trip to Whitby.

Mr Read said he was "heartbroken" when the firm, based in Sutton-on-Trent, had to close for the lockdown.

