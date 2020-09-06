An 11-year-old girl has raised £10,000 for a hospital by selling T-shirts she designed to wear for the weekly Clap for Carers during lockdown.

Jemima, from Nottingham, thought she would raise around £100 when she began designing the T-shirts earlier this year.

However sales took off across the UK, raising £10,000 for Nottingham's Queen's Medial Centre intensive care unit which will be used to upgrade a staff area.

Jemima said she had been shocked at the amount of money she had raised, saying: "I'm a bit speechless really. It's amazing."

