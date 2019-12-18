A student who has alopecia has spent lockdown making headpieces using her friend’s hair to raise awareness of the condition.

As a teenager, Fleur Scott had dreams of becoming a gymnast but they were dashed after her leg was injured in an accident and she was wheelchair-bound for three years.

The 23-year-old believes the stress of the ordeal triggered the alopecia.

Ms Scott created the headpieces as part of her degree at Nottingham Trent University.

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that I don’t need a relationship with my hair to be a woman,” she said.